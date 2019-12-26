Play

Barnett (ankle) put in a limited practice session Thursday.

Barnett returned from a two-week absence to play 49 total snaps and log a solo tackle in Sunday's win over Dallas. He's been limited in the team's two practices this week but will likely still suit up Week 17.

