Eagles' Derek Barnett: Tallies another sack
RotoWire Staff
Oct 23, 2020
Barnett had two tackles (one solo) and a sack during Thursday's 22-21 win over the Giants.
Barnett also had one tackle for a loss and three quarterback hits as he exploited New York's shoddy offensive line. Through six appearances this season, the fourth-year pro now has 3.5 sacks and 16 tackles.
