Eagles' Derek Barnett: Tallies first sack
Barnett had four tackles (three solo), one sack and a forced fumble in Thursday's 34-27 win over the Packers.
Barnett had the strip-sack during the second quarter, which subsequently led to an Eagles touchdown. The 23-year-old played 61 of 81 defensive snaps and has 12 tackles (nine solo) and one sack through the first four games of the season.
