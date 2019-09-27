Play

Barnett had four tackles (three solo), one sack and a forced fumble in Thursday's 34-27 win over the Packers.

Barnett had the strip-sack during the second quarter, which subsequently led to an Eagles touchdown. The 23-year-old played 61 of 81 defensive snaps and has 12 tackles (nine solo) and one sack through the first four games of the season.

