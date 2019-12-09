Play

Barnett (ankle) is officially inactive for Monday's divisional matchup against the Giants.

Barnett was unable to participate in practice this week in any fashion after suffering the injury in last week's loss to Miami. With the 2017 first-round pick sidelined, Vinny Curry and Josh Sweat are the likely beneficiaries to see an increase in snaps for Week 14.

