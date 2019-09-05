Barnett (shoulder) is uncertain for Sunday's season-opener against the Redskins, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Barnett is managing a shoulder injury and was limited in practice Wednesday. He projects to play a key role in Philadelphia's defense when fully healthy. Vinny Curry and Josh Sweat would likely see increased snap counts if Barnett were to miss any regular-season time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week