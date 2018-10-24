Barnett (shoulder) has undergone a surgical procedure on his shoulder and will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 season, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Barnett's shoulder injury first popped up in early October. After sitting out last week, it was revealed Tuesday that season-ending shoulder surgery was on tap. That procedure has been performed and he will now take aim at returning to the field in 2019. Chris Long, Michael Bennett and Josh Sweat are all candidates to see added run in the defensive line rotation in his absence.