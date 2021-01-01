Barnett (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against Washington after being unable to practice Friday.

Barnett will miss a second consecutive game to close out the 2020 campaign, providing the 24-year-old with a stat line of 34 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 16 QB hits during his fourth pro campaign out of Tennessee. While Barnett was capable of breaking Reggie White's program sack record during his time in Knoxville, the results have largely failed to translate in the NFL. His game-clinching fumble recovery in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII will long be remembered by Eagles faithful. However, Barnett's 19.5 total sacks over 48 games represent an underwhelming total for a No. 14 overall draft choice. He's set to return to Philadelphia in 2021 after the team exercised his fifth-year option in April.