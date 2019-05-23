Head coach Doug Pederson said that Jackson has been present for the offseason program, Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic reports.

Jackson appears to be going through drills in full speed, looking healthy and recovered from the Achilles injury that impacted his availability down the stretch of his 2018 season with Tampa. A full offseason from the veteran wideout -- one that's uninhibited by a prolonged rehab process -- could go a long way in helping the Eagles offense develop chemistry in advance of Week 1. Alongside Alshon Jeffery (ribs) and Zach Ertz, Jackson is expected to be a top target for Philly in 2019, but he'll also have to compete for looks with Dallas Goedert, Nelson Agholor and second-round rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.