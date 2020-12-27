Jackson (ankle), who was activated from injured reserve Saturday, is in uniform as expected for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Dave Zangano of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The speedy veteran last saw game action Week 7, so whether he'll be on a snap limit remains to be seen. However, Jackson will certainly serve as a second deep threat alongside Jalen Reagor for rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts versus the Cowboys' suspect defense.
