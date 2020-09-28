Jackson (hamstring) is set to undergo medical evaluation Monday for what the Eagles believe is a minor strain, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Jackson's hamstring injury forced him to sit out the second half of Sunday's 23-23 tie against the Bengals, but it looks as though there's hope that the veteran could be available Week 4 in San Francisco. He caught two of four targets for 11 yards before leaving the field versus Cincinnati. With Jalen Reagor (thumb) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) both also injured, the Eagles will begin the week with only Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower and Deontay Burnett as healthy options at wide receiver.