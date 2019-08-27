Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Broken finger shouldn't impact Week 1 status
Jackson suffered a broken left ring finger at practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Per the report, Jackson "was in some discomfort" after sustaining the injury, but the fleet wideout but indicated that the issue shouldn't keep him from playing in the Eagles' season opener.
