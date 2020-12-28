Jackson caught his only target for an 81-yard touchdown in Sunday's 37-17 loss to the Cowboys.

The veteran speedster has made a habit of punishing Dallas on deep routes throughout his career, and after missing seven straight games, Jackson seemed poised to make up for lost time when he hauled in a 50-yard heave from Jalen Hurts late in the first quarter and then strutted the rest of the way into the end zone. That proved to be the only target he saw, however, as the Cowboys' secondary found a way to shut him down. The TD was Jackson's first of the season, and he'll look for another in Week 17 as Philly tries to play spoiler against a Washington team that needs to win to lock up the NFC East title.