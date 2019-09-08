Jackson caught eight of his 10 targets for 154 yards and a pair of touchdowns during Sunday's 32-27 win over the Redskins.

Jackson's deep ball skills were on full display in this one, as he hauled in touchdown passes of 51 and 53 yards to help his team roar ahead after going down 17-0 early on. He most notably drew more targets than any other Eagles player while finishing with an average of 19.3 yards per reception. Jackson appears to have a valuable role in what should be a high-powered offense and will look to build on his excellent start next Sunday on the road against the Falcons.