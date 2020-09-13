Jackson caught two of seven targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 27-17 loss to Washington.

Jackson got off to a nice start as he hauled in a 19-yard pass on his team's opening touchdown drive. He tied for second on the team in targets in this one but only made one additional grab as the offense went stale after going up 17-0. Jackson continues to see his share of deep targets, as his average 23.0 yards per reception indicates, but that specialized role also comes with plenty of risk for fantasy purposes. He should be utilized similarly next Sunday against the Rams.