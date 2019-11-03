Jackson (abdomen) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

With Jackson checking out fine after a pregame workout, he'll be cleared to make his long-awaited return following a six-week absence. Coach Doug Pederson hasn't clarified the extent of Jackson's role in his first game coming off the abdominal injury, but it's possible the receiver plays a restricted snap count Sunday. Jackson's return should nonetheless result in a decreased role for Mack Hollins, who played no fewer than 46 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the preceding six games.

