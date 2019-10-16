Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Considered day to day
Coach Doug Pederson said he now considers Jackson (abdomen) to be day to day, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pederson's injury updates often use the 'day to day' or 'week to week' terminology, though in this case he's also provided some detail, mentioning Monday that Jackson will be held out of Wednesday's practice to focus on conditioning work. A return to practice Thursday and/or Friday might give the wide receiver a shot to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
