Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Could return for Week 7
Coach Doug Pederson is hopeful Jackson (abdomen) can return for Week 7 against the Cowboys, Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP Sports Radio reports. "[Jackson] is feeling good," Pederson said Monday morning. "I can't promise anything, but we are hopeful he can return this week."
Pederson suggested he'll have a more detailed update on Jackson at a Monday afternoon press conference. The wide receiver has been running on land and doing other rehab work in a pool, but he hasn't practiced since Week 2 when he initially was diagnosed with an abdomen strain.
