Coach Doug Pederson is optimistic Jackson (abdomen) can return for Sunday's game against the Bears, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The wide receiver is expected to rejoin practice Wednesday as a limited participant, with Pederson downplaying the extent of Jackson's involvement. The coach seems to be sending mixed signals, so it isn't quite clear if his optimism is justified. The Eagles have a Week 10 bye around the corner, followed by a Nov. 17 game against the Patriots.