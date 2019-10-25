Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Could return to practice next week
Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Jackson (abdomen) is "getting close" and that "hopefully we can get him on the grass next week," Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jackson has yet to be officially ruled out for Sunday's game at Buffalo, though he hasn't practiced since suffering the injury Week 2. Pederson also indicated the six players who haven't practiced this week "probably" won't play, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia, leaving the 32-year-old no real chance of suiting up. Jackson is likely to be officially ruled out at the conclusion of Friday's practice, while Nelson Agholor again lines up to work as the Eagles' No. 2 wide receiver behind Alshon Jeffrey.
