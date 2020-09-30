Jackson (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Doug Pederson noted that Jackson is day-to-day, which suggests that the wideout has a chance to play Sunday against the 49ers. Meanwhile, Eagles' first-rounder Jalen Reagor (thumb) was placed on IR on Wednesday, but on the plus side, veteran pass-catcher Alshon Jeffery (foot) is slated to see an increased workload at practice this week.

