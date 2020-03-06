Play

Jackson (abdomen) said Saturday that he's now healthy, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jackson had season-ending surgery in early November to repair a core muscle injury, but there were some whispers he might try to return in January if the Eagles made a deep playoff run. The team's first-round exit prevented him from having a chance, and it sounds like it would've been a long shot in any case. The 33-year-old wideout is now entering the second season of a three-year, $27 million contract, with 77.4 percent of his $6.2 million base salary for 2020 guaranteed. Jackson has missed an average of 5.2 games over the past five seasons.

