Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Declares self healthy
Jackson (abdomen) said Saturday that he's now healthy, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Jackson had season-ending surgery in early November to repair a core muscle injury, but there were some whispers he might try to return in January if the Eagles made a deep playoff run. The team's first-round exit prevented him from having a chance, and it sounds like it would've been a long shot in any case. The 33-year-old wideout is now entering the second season of a three-year, $27 million contract, with 77.4 percent of his $6.2 million base salary for 2020 guaranteed. Jackson has missed an average of 5.2 games over the past five seasons.
More News
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Likely staying in Philly•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Plays fewest games of career•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Still eyeing divisional-round return•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Angling for postseason return•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Lands on IR•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Surgery deemed successful•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Zack Moss Prospect Profile
Zack Moss was a physically dominant rusher at Utah. If he can do the same in the NFL, he'll...
-
XFL Week 5 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through four weeks of XFL play, ranking each position into...
-
Jordan Love Prospect Profile
Two years of very different quarterback play at Utah State is leading to mixed takes on Jordan...
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Laviska Shenault prospect profile
At 6-1, 227 pounds, Laviska Shenault is a physical receiver with an impressive production record.
-
3/3 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew goes to the wishing well, choosing the ideal landing spots for the top available...