Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale versus Washington.
Jackson turned his only target into an 81-yard touchdown during the first quarter of Philadelphia's loss to Dallas last Sunday; however, he was subsequently unable to practice for three straight days before being ruled out for Week 17. A fracture in his right ankle kept Jackson sidelined for over two months prior to his Week 16 appearance against the Cowboys. The 34-year-old's 2020 campaign is now officially over, with Jackson closing the year at a total of 14 receptions for 236 yards and one touchdown in five appearances. He's only managed eight game appearances since rejoining the Eagles in March of 2019.
