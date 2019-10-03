Eagles' DeSean Jackson: DNP on Thursday
Jackson (abdomen) didn't practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Jackson remains embedded in rehabilitation of his abdominal injury, and every day that he misses practice, the odds of him suiting up Sunday against the Jets decrease. He'll have one more shot to get on the field this week before the Eagles make a ruling on his status for Week 5. If Jackson sits out again, Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz will remain the top pass-catching options for Carson Wentz.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 4 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 4,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...