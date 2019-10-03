Play

Jackson (abdomen) didn't practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jackson remains embedded in rehabilitation of his abdominal injury, and every day that he misses practice, the odds of him suiting up Sunday against the Jets decrease. He'll have one more shot to get on the field this week before the Eagles make a ruling on his status for Week 5. If Jackson sits out again, Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz will remain the top pass-catching options for Carson Wentz.

