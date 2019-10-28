Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Expected to practice this week
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Jackson (abdomen) would be incorporated in the Eagles' practices this week, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Per Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Pederson noted that Jackson would only practice "a little bit," which seemingly doesn't put the wideout on track to return from a six-game absence to play Sunday versus the Bears. Instead, the Eagles are probably more realistically banking on Jackson returning to action Nov. 17 against the Patriots, since he would benefit from a Week 10 bye in advance of that game.
