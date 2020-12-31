Jackson (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
Jackson was sidelined for a second straight practice, but it's unclear if his back-to-back absences are indicative of a setback with his ankle, or if the Eagles are merely just giving some extra maintenance to a veteran player who returned from a six-game absence over the weekend. The speedy wideout played only 20 offensive snaps in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys, but he provided his team's biggest play of the day, reeling in a pass from Jalen Hurts for an 81-yard touchdown. If Jackson gains clearance for Sunday's season finale versus Washington, expect him to be on another "pitch count" with regard to his workload.
