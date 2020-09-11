Jackson says he's healthy and feeling rejuvenated ahead of Sunday's game at Washington, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. "I feel like the surgery put more years on these legs," Jackson said. "It's like putting a new engine in a Ferrari."

Jackson didn't have much hype throughout fantasy draft season, but he's been a popular topic of discussion heading into Week 1, partially due to the expectation of teammate Jalen Reagor missing time with a shoulder injury. It turns out Reagor will be active Sunday, but there's still plenty of reason to like the matchup for Jackson, who takes aim at a shaky Washington secondary that has offseason addition Kendall Fuller (calf) listed as doubtful. Jackson figures to be one of the more popular DFS plays this week, in part because of his modest salary and in part because he has a track record of big performances against former teams and in season openers. Just last year he checked both boxes when he torched Washington for 8-154-2 in what ended up being his only injury-free appearance of the year. In any case, Jackson had core muscle surgery back in November and was said to have made a full recovery by March, so he shouldn't have any restrictions for Sunday's game. His ability to stay healthy is another question altogether, as he missed an average of 5.2 games over the past five years.