Jackson will miss the next 6-to-8 weeks after suffering a non-displaced fracture in his ankle during Thursday's win over the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Jackson was originally believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain, but ensuing tests have now determined the serious nature of the injury. The return timetable would suggest the veteran receiver could return near the end of the regular season, but it's possible the Eagles might simply take their time with Jackson's recovery process in the event they follow out of contention for a playoff spot. It's worth noting Jackson, who has played in just 18 games over the past three seasons, does not plan to retire, although this newest injury will likely put him on injured reserve for the foreseeable future.