Jackson's absence from practice Wednesday was scheduled ahead of time, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Beat reporters didn't see Jackson on the practice field, which created some concern about a possible injury. It turns out the Eagles are simply managing his workload, hoping to cut down on the injuries that have plagued the 33-year-old wideout in recent years. Jackson should return to practice Thursday or Friday as the Eagles continue preparations for Sunday's game against the Rams.