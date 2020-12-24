Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that Jackson (ankle) is "getting close" to returning from injured reserve, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports. "He was able to get some snaps in [Wednesday] with the offense, and we'll integrate him more [Thursday] and just see where he's at," Pederson said of Jackson, who was designated to return from IR a day earlier.

While Pederson was pleased with what he saw from Jackson in terms of his movement and route running at Wednesday's practice, the coach didn't commit to the wideout being activated and cleared to play Sunday at Dallas. The Eagles will presumably wait and see if Jackson is able to ramp up his activity Thursday or Friday before a formal decision on his status is made. Philadelphia will have 21 days to evaluate Jackson, so he could still be activated ahead of Week 17 or for a potential wild-card round game if his right ankle responds well to practice work.