Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Getting more information on injury
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Jackson is undergoing second and third opinions for the abdominal injury the receiver aggravated in Sunday's win over the Bears, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Cleared to return from a six-week absence Sunday, Jackson caught his lone target for a five-yard gain and played only four snaps before bowing out of the contest. While Pederson reiterated that the Eagles removed Jackson for precautionary purposes, the coach wouldn't speculate on the 32-year-old's availability moving forward until the team receives the latest test results. Jackson should at least benefit from the Eagles being on bye in Week 10 before the team returns to action Nov. 17 versus New England.
More News
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Sits most of game as precaution•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Questionable to return•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Cleared for Week 9•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Slated to play Sunday•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Officially questionable for Week 9•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Optimism about Week 9 availability•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.