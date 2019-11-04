Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Jackson is undergoing second and third opinions for the abdominal injury the receiver aggravated in Sunday's win over the Bears, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Cleared to return from a six-week absence Sunday, Jackson caught his lone target for a five-yard gain and played only four snaps before bowing out of the contest. While Pederson reiterated that the Eagles removed Jackson for precautionary purposes, the coach wouldn't speculate on the 32-year-old's availability moving forward until the team receives the latest test results. Jackson should at least benefit from the Eagles being on bye in Week 10 before the team returns to action Nov. 17 versus New England.