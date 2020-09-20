Jackson brought in six of nine targets for 64 yards in the Eagles' 37-19 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

D-Jax once again received a healthy dose of targets from Carson Wentz but couldn't turn the looks into fantasy-relevant stat lines. Through the first two weeks of the season, Jackson has grabbed eight receptions for 110 scoreless yards. Even as the de facto No. 1 option in the Eagles' passing attack, his weekly production is as volatile as its ever been, though he has a chance to finally strike paydirt when Philly takes on Cincinnati's exploitable secondary in Week 3.