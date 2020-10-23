Jackson is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain Thursday but is undergoing an MRI to determine whether surgery is necessary, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 33-year-old returned from a three-game absence and caught three passes for 34 yards and rushed once for 12 yards Thursday against the Giants before suffering the injury while fielding a punt. A high ankle sprain would likely sideline Jackson for at least the next few weeks, but he's apparently not out of the woods for it potentially being a more serious injury.