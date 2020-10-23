Jackson exited Thursday's contest against the Giants due to an apparent leg injury late in the fourth quarter, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Jackson endured a late hit while fielding a punt with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. In addition to taking impact to the head, the veteran wideout's right leg bent awkwardly. He wasn't able to walk to the medical tent under his own power. Before exiting Thursday's game, Jackson had three catches for 34 yards and one carry for 12 yards.