Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Inks three-year contract
Jackson (Achilles) signed a three-year contract with the Eagles on Thursday.
Jackson was previously entering the last year of the contract he originally signed with Tampa Bay in March of 2017. This re-worked deal likely lowers his $10-plus million cap hit for 2019 and keeps the deep threat under Eagles control through 2021. With Golden Tate and Mike Wallace no longer around, Jackson is joining Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor at the top of the depth chart in Philadelphia.
