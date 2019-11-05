Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Lands on IR
The Eagles placed Jackson (abdomen) on injured reserve Tuesday.
While Jackson is still eligible to rejoin the Eagles in the postseason, the move to IR officially spells an end to his regular season after he underwent core-muscle surgery Tuesday, two days after he torn his abdominal muscle off the bone in Sunday's win over the Bears. Jackson's two-touchdown outing in Week 1 proved to be the highlight of his abbreviated campaign, as he exited early due to the abdominal injury in both of his other two appearances. With Jackson sidelined again, the Eagles will need Mack Hollins or J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to step in as the No. 3 receiver behind starters Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor.
