Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Likely facing two-week absence
Jackson was diagnosed Tuesday with an abdominal strain and is expected to miss about two weeks as a result of the injury, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
The Eagles will likely provide an official update on Jackson's status following the team's first Week 3 practice Wednesday, but McManus' report suggests Philadelphia is already planning to be without the wideout Sunday versus Detroit. After the game against the Lions, the Eagles will face a quick turnaround in Week 4, traveling to Green Bay for a Thursday night game. The likelihood of a multi-game absence for Jackson leaves the Eagles' pass-catching corps in a ragged state, as Alshon Jeffery (calf) and Dallas Goedert (calf) are also question marks heading into Week 3. Depth options J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins both handled significant snap shares in the Week 2 loss to the Falcons and look poised to hold down elevated roles on offense for at least the next game or two.
