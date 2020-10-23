Jackson is expected to be placed on injured reserve in the near future after an MRI on Friday confirmed he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Thursday's 22-21 win over the Giants, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

A previous report suggested Jackson might need surgery for his right ankle, but it isn't clear if that's still an option or not. He's expected to miss at least three games, and possibly more, after injuring his ankle in his return to the lineup after missing the Eagles' previous three games with a hamstring strain. John Hightower could now rejoin the starting lineup, especially if Alshon Jeffery (calf/foot) misses more time.