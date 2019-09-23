Jackson (abdomen) is expected to miss Thursday's game in Green Bay, ESPN.com's Tim McManus reports.

The Eagles are more optimistic about Alshon Jeffery (calf), who was listed as questionable for Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions. Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside filled in at wide receiver, combining for a 5-72-0 receiving line on 10 targets. Jackson doesn't seem to have much shot at playing on a short week.

