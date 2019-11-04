Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Likely set for season-ending surgery
Jackson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday to address his abdominal injury and will likely be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Jackson played only four snaps before departing Sunday's 22-14 win over the Bears after aggravating the abdominal injury that had sidelined him for the Eagles' prior six contests. The Eagles initially described Jackson's removal as a precautionary, but after meeting with core specialist Dr. William Meyers, it was determined the wideout completely tore his abdominal muscle off the bone against Chicago. Based on the estimated recovery timeline for the surgery, Jackson's season is more than likely over, at outcome that will be confirmed once the Eagles place him on injured reserve.
