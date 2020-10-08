Jackson (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice.
For the second day in a row, Jackson has had a cap on his practice reps as he recovers from a strained hamstring. The Eagles want the veteran wide receiver to be 100 percent before he returns, so his status on Friday's injury bears watching.
