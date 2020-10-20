Jackson (hamstring) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated injury report.
The Eagles expect to welcome back Jackson on Thursday against the Giants following a three-game absence to tend to a strained hamstring. Position mate Alshon Jeffery (foot) continues to log limited sessions, with no indication when he may make his season debut. Wednesday's injury report will provide a sense of the duo's ability to play Week 7, but Travis Fulgham, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower are all healthy in the event one or both of Jackson and Jeffery remain sidelined.
