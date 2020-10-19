Jackson (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report.
The Eagles hope to have Jackson, who has missed the last three weeks due to a lingering hamstring strain, back on the field for Thursday's divisional matchup against the Giants. Beginning the week with at least a limited listing, even if Monday's practice report is only an estimate, puts Jackson on the right track, though he could need to officially go through a full practice session before being cleared to retake the field. Tuesday is expected to bring Philadelphia's highest intensity practice of the week, so how much Jackson is able to do then could go a long way in determining his Week 7 status.