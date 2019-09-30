Jackson (abdomen) will undergo tests this week, with his availability uncertain for Week 5 against the Jets, Olivia Schaller of the Eagles' official website reports.

Jackson missed the past two games and didn't log any level of participation in practice. Another absence would leave Mack Hollins with a spot in three-wide formations, though the Eagles often used two-TE sets with Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz during Thursday's 34-27 win over the Packers.