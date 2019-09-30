Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Looking shaky for Week 5
Jackson (abdomen) will undergo tests this week, with his availability uncertain for Week 5 against the Jets, Olivia Schaller of the Eagles' official website reports.
Jackson missed the past two games and didn't log any level of participation in practice. Another absence would leave Mack Hollins with a spot in three-wide formations, though the Eagles often used two-TE sets with Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz during Thursday's 34-27 win over the Packers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...