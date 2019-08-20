Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Looks great at camp
Jackson was "an impossible matchup" for Philadelphia's defensive backs throughout training camp, according to ESPN.com's Tim McManus.
The report says Jackson made at least one splash play every day, typically on long passes from quarterback Carson Wentz. Quick chemistry between the two players bodes well for the entire Philadelphia offense, with Jackson's speed potentially opening things up for other players to be more efficient with their opportunities. The 32-year-old wideout will face a tougher test if he plays in Thursday's preseason game against Baltimore, a team that has Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr at cornerback.
More News
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Likely to return punts•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Active during offseason program•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Inks three-year contract•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Returns to Philly•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Not getting much trade interest•
-
Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson: Could be traded to Eagles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ditch Wentz
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Reviewing Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest Superflex league.
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Get Goff
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...