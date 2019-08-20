Jackson was "an impossible matchup" for Philadelphia's defensive backs throughout training camp, according to ESPN.com's Tim McManus.

The report says Jackson made at least one splash play every day, typically on long passes from quarterback Carson Wentz. Quick chemistry between the two players bodes well for the entire Philadelphia offense, with Jackson's speed potentially opening things up for other players to be more efficient with their opportunities. The 32-year-old wideout will face a tougher test if he plays in Thursday's preseason game against Baltimore, a team that has Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr at cornerback.