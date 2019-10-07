Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Jackson (abdomen) is still rehabbing and "getting close," Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Pederson also confirmed that Jackson isn't at risk of needing surgery, given that his abdominal issue is a strain, according to Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. The veteran wideout hasn't resumed practicing since he picked up the injury Week 2, but it looks like he's inching towards a return. It nonetheless appears as though Jackson is trending towards a lack of availability Week 6, in which case Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz would continue to operate as the Eagles' primary pass catchers.