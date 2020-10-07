Jackson (hamstring) is line line to participate in individual drills at practice Wednesday, EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Coach Doug Pederson noted that Jackson is "getting closer," but suggested that the team wants to make sure the wideout is 100 percent before he returns to game action. With that in mind, Jackson will be monitored as he ramps up his practice activities in the coming days.
More News
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Not playing Week 4•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Won't practice Friday•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: No practice again Thursday•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Day-to-day with hamstring injury•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Believed to be nursing minor strain•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Suffers hamstring injury•