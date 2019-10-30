Jackson (abdomen) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Jackson ran routes and took part in individual drills in the portion of practice that was open to the media, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger. The veteran wideout appears to have a chance of suiting up Sunday against the Bears after a six-game absence, but his availability will likely hinge on what he's able to do in practices Thursday and Friday. Of course, with a Week 10 bye coming up, the Eagles could realistically take a cautious approach to Jackson's recovery and target the Nov. 17 game against the Patriots for his return.

