Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Manages limited practice
Jackson (abdomen) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Jackson ran routes and took part in individual drills in the portion of practice that was open to the media, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger. The veteran wideout appears to have a chance of suiting up Sunday against the Bears after a six-game absence, but his availability will likely hinge on what he's able to do in practices Thursday and Friday. Of course, with a Week 10 bye coming up, the Eagles could realistically take a cautious approach to Jackson's recovery and target the Nov. 17 game against the Patriots for his return.
More News
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Could return this week•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Expected to practice this week•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Ruled out another week•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Could return to practice next week•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Spectator for practice•
-
Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Not ready to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every trade that did and didn't happen at the deadline,...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.