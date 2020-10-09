Coach Doug Pederson indicated Jackson (hamstring) could be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

The veteran wideout was able to practice as a limited participant in the first two sessions of the week, but Pederson wants to see how he responds Friday and Saturday before making a determination. Jackson seems likely to be listed as questionable, but the release of the injury report later Friday will provide the official decision. Alshon Jeffery (foot/illness) was already ruled out, so Greg Ward and John Hightower could operate as the Eagles' top-two wide receivers for the second straight week if Jackson remains unavailable.