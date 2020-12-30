Jackson (ankle) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday.
Prior to Sunday's return to action, when he hauled in his sole target for an 81-yard touchdown at Dallas, Jackson missed the previous six games due to a non-displaced fracture in his right ankle. As a result, the ankle issue next to his name on Wednesday's injury report likely is one and the same. The Eagles may just be giving Jackson the day off, but his status as the week goes on bears watching to get a sense of the breakdown of the receiving corps Week 17 against Washington.