Jackson (abdomen) didn't attend practice Thursday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The absence marks Jackson's second consecutive, which isn't a shock because of his expected two-game absence due to an abdominal strain. The Eagles' receiving corps was ravaged Week 2 in Atlanta, with all of Jackson, Alshon Jeffery (calf) and tight end Dallas Goedert (calf) missing most or all of that contest. As a result, Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor, rookie J.J. Arcega Whiteside and Mack Hollins seem destined to be Carson Wentz's top options in the passing attack Sunday against the Lions.

